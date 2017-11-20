Mayor Harp to promote Small Business Saturday in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The city of New Haven is rolling out the welcome mat for shoppers this holiday season.

Mayor Toni Harp plans to speak about that in-detail at a news conference at Artist & Craftsman Supplies, at 821 Chapel Street, at 2:15 p.m.

City Hall says a lot of the focus will be Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The city is already hinting at parking discounts as well as merchant promotions for shoppers coming to the Elm City.

These promotions will kick off Saturday and, for the first time, extend throughout the holiday shopping season.