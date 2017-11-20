Middletown Police Department mourns loss of K9

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officers with the Middletown Police Department laid one of their own to rest on Monday.

Police announced via Facebook the passing of K9 Killian.

Officials say Killian was eight years old and recently diagnosed with Lymphoma. The department said the decision to put Killian down was, “The most difficult decision and the most loving decision.”

Killian’s partner, Officer Marc Del Mauro, took care of him until his passing.

News 8 would like to extend condolences to Officer Del Mauro, to his family, and to the Middletown Police Department.