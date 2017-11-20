Multiple staffing changes to take place in Governor Malloy’s office

Related Coverage Capitol Report: Democrats encouraged by municipal election results

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A number of staffing changes will be taking place within Governor Dannel Malloy’s office.

Officials within the Office of the Governor have announced a number of staffers assuming new positions, including one departure from the administration entirely.

Chris Smith will be stepping down as Director of Policy and Governmental Affairs at the end of November. He joined the administration in 2012 as a member of the legislative affairs team before assuming his current position in 2016.

Emma Cimino will assume the role of Director of Government Affairs. She joined the administration in 2015 and currently serves as the Senior Associate of Police and Government Affairs.

Bill Wellz take over as Director of Policy. He joined Gov. Malloy’s office in 2012 and currently serves as Senior Associate in the Office of Policy and Government Affairs.

Chris Collibee will be stepping down as Press Secretary and will join the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) as Director of Communications.

Meg Green will transition from her role as Press Secretary to Senior Policy and Communications Advisor in the Office of Policy and Management

Finally, Leigh Appleby will join the governor’s communications team as Press Secretary.

Gov. Malloy released a statement on his team’s changes, saying:

I’m fortunate to be supported by such a deep bench of skilled individuals – people who are driven by a desire to selflessly serve others. While it’s not always easy to say goodbye to members of our team, I am so proud to see staff transition on to other endeavors where I’m sure they will excel, and I continue to appreciate the new talent who join our team in our efforts to improve the lives of the people of our great state.”