New Haven Mayor Harp seeks raise

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Now that she’s been reelected to a third term, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp wants a raise.

According to the New Haven Register (http://bit.ly/2B7pYcC), Mayor Harp is asking for a $10,000 bump in pay.

The city manager made the request to the Board of Aldermen. If approved, Mayor Harp’s salary would be $141,000 per year.

Her current salary lags behind the mayors in Hartford, Stamford and Bridgeport.

Mayor Harp is the only female mayor among those cities.

