New Haven police warn of snow removal enforcement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is warning residents about its snow removal enforcement this winter.

The department says any snow or sleet that falls on a sidewalk or footpath that the public uses must be removed by the owner of the land, building or bridge.

In addition, it is illegal to throw, place or plow snow or ice into the street from private property or the sidewalk.

Violators will be hit with a $250 fine.

