BRAZIL (WTNH) — A startling scene during a robbery in Brazil was caught on video.

An off-duty officer opened fire on two robbers inside a Brazilian drug store.

Video shows the officer holding a pistol in one hand and his child in the other. His wife is also seen with her arms open begging for the couple’s child.

When the smoke cleared, the two armed robbers were killed.

The officer, his wife and the child are all reportedly doing fine.