PD: Former Hartford man illegally collected more than $12K in unemployment benefits

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Hartford man is back in Connecticut and is facing charges.

Police say 40-year-old Miguel Correa has been charged with illegally collecting more than $12,000 in unemployment benefits.

Officials arrested Correa at Grand Central Terminal in New York.

He is accused of using a fake Social Security number to collect the funds.

Authorities say the pay was illegal because Correa was not authorized to work in the United States.

His bond has been set to $150,000 cash or surety.