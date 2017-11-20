PD: West Haven man sexually assaulted Hamden college student

Related Coverage Former restaurant owner arrested again for sexual assault

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a Hamden college student in October.

Officials say on Oct. 21, the woman left a New Haven bar with friends and got into a car operated by 53-year-old Elsadiq Eltigani of West Haven.

The victim told police while he was driving her to Hamden, Eltigani touched her inappropriately a number of times.

Related Content: Former restaurant owner arrested again for sexual assault

When she tried to escape, he allegedly wouldn’t let her out of the car.

Eltigani is being held on a $100,000 bond.