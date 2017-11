WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Westport woman is facing charges after police say she attacked the same man twice over the weekend.

According to Westport police, 30-year-old Ting Lu was arrested on Saturday for dragging a man down in stairs in a Westport home and into the garage.

Police say when she was released after paying her bond, she went back and attacked the man a second time while he was sleeping.

Officials have ordered Lu to stay away from the victim.