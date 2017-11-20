Plans to build on Milford burial ground causing controversy

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In Milford, developers plan to build on a sacred burial ground and some historians want it stopped.

Many of the city’s first settlers are said to be buried there.

Richard Platt, former city historian and descendant of one of some of the first settlers to Milford is one of many leading the charge to protect what is considered sacred ground by some.

“We do know from the records that the first burial there was a woman named Sarah Camp who died as a result of childbirth infection and she is one of my ancestors,” said Platt.

An unmarked burial ground dating back to the 1600’s is now known as Prospect Street. The house that sits there was sold in 2015.

“It’s a late Greek revival and a contributing property to the National Riverpark Historic District,” explained President of the Milford Preservation Trust Michele Kramer. “It also sits on the original home lot of the founder of Milford, Peter Prudden.”

The Milford Preservation Trust says the new owner pledged to keep it as is, but plans submitted to the city show he wants to knock it down and put 41 apartments in its place.

“I just don’t like the idea of just building a huge apartment complex and then covering the rest of it with concrete or asphalt where these people were buried,” Platt said.

A plaque showing the location of the burial site’s location has gone missing, and Reverend Adam Eckhart with the First United Church of Christ Congregational in Milford says this could cause issues.

“Without having any kind of headstones or anything like that which wasn’t part of the tradition back then its difficult to factually show this is exactly where it is,” he said.

The developer declined to comment on this story.