Police chief’s son settles lawsuit over jail cell brutality

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A former Meriden police officer who pushed a handcuffed suspect who fell and fractured his skull in a police department jail cell in 2010 has settled a brutality lawsuit.

Court records entered late last week in federal court in Hartford show that former officer Evan Cossette, son of Police Chief Jeffry Cossette, settled with Meriden resident Pedro Temich. Terms were not disclosed.

Lawyers in the case declined to comment Monday.

Authorities said Temich was detained in connection with a hit-and-run accident when Cossette pushed him down. Temich suffered a skull fracture and lost consciousness. He was brought to a hospital, where he received 12 staples in his head.

Evan Cossette resigned after being convicted of federal criminal charges in 2013. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

