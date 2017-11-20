Police investigate shooting at Meriden bar

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Meriden bar early Saturday morning.

Police say at around 1:48 a.m., they responded to shots fired at the Red Room Grille, at 575 North Colony Road. Upon arrival, officers found multiple shell casings and determined that numerous shots were fired inside of the bar.

Officers were also contacted by the staff at Midstate Medical Center, who reported that a gunshot victim had arrived there for treatment. Police say this was a couple of hours after they were initially called to the shooting.

Officers then went to Midstate where it was determined that a man had been shot inside of the bar, but had left before police arrived. The man, who was not identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries and has since been treated and released.

Police say they do not have any suspects or motives for the shooting at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact detectives at (203) 630-6318.