Police investigate shooting at Meriden bar

By Published:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Meriden bar early Saturday morning.

Police say at around 1:48 a.m., they responded to shots fired at the Red Room Grille, at 575 North Colony Road. Upon arrival, officers found multiple shell casings and determined that numerous shots were fired inside of the bar.

Officers were also contacted by the staff at Midstate Medical Center, who reported that a gunshot victim had arrived there for treatment. Police say this was a couple of hours after they were initially called to the shooting.

Officers then went to Midstate where it was determined that a man had been shot inside of the bar, but had left before police arrived. The man, who was not identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries and has since been treated and released.

Police say they do not have any suspects or motives for the shooting at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact detectives at (203) 630-6318.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s