Public hearing slated on Hartford anti-abortion centers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford has scheduled a public hearing on efforts to crack down on anti-abortion centers in the city.

The Courant reports that the public will have a chance Monday night to weigh in on a city council proposal to rein in faith-driven pregnancy centers, which critics allege pose as legitimate medical clinics to lure women and hand out misleading information about abortions.

Critics say one such center opened close to a facility at which abortions are provided.

Under the plan, the centers would be required to disclose whether staff members have medical licenses, and would be banned from engaging in false or deceptive advertising.

Anti-abortion activists call the proposal “the single biggest attack on the pro-life movement in Connecticut.”

A vote could come by the end of the month.

