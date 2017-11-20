Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip celebrate 70th anniversary

In this handout photo issued by Camera Press and taken in Nov. 2017, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose for a photograph in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, England. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are marking 70 years since they wed in London’s Westminster Abbey. At the time, Princess Elizabeth was just 21 and Philip, a naval officer, was 26. Their wedding was a spark of joy and celebration in a country just recovering from World War II. (Matt Holyoak/Camera Press via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Britain is marking the 70th wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip with a peal of bells, a set of portraits and some commemorative stamps.

The then-Princess Elizabeth married naval Lt. Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947. Now 91, she is the first British monarch to reach a platinum anniversary.

The royal family is reportedly holding a gathering at Windsor Castle to celebrate Monday’s anniversary.

Buckingham Palace marked the occasion by releasing several new portraits of the couple, taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle by photographer Matt Holyoak.

The Royal Mail has issued a series of commemorative stamps. And at Westminster Abbey, bell-ringers will sound a full celebratory peal — lasting more than three hours — in tribute.

