Rally to be held for Stamford mother facing deportation

Related Coverage Guatemalan mother of 2 set to turn self in prior to deportation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Stamford family is facing separation as a wife and mother is set to get on a plane Monday to be deported. Now, her loved ones are trying everything possible to keep her here.

Dozens of supporters are planning to rally support around Miriam Martinez Lemus. They want ICE to grant her a stay.

As of right now, she’s scheduled to leave her husband and children Monday and fly back to her native country of Guatemala. She came to the U.S. illegally back in 1992 and says she filed for asylum, but that failed.

Her husband is from Peru and is trying to get his citizenship. They have two daughters who are American citizens.

“They crying. They said I’m scared, mommy, I’m scared. I don’t want you to go,” said Martinez-Lemus.

“Mom is essential. Mom is the backbone of our family and my wife as well,” said Raphael Benavides, Miriam’s husband.

One of Martinez-Lemus’s daughters has Type I Diabetes. Her attorney says she provides most of her daughters care.

Martinez-Lemus and her attorney are scheduled to meet with immigration officials Monday morning. Otherwise, Martinez-Lemus is supposed to board a flight to Guatemala in the afternoon.

The rally for her will start at 7:30 a.m. across from the ICE offices.