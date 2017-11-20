Revisiting Connecticut’s iconic department store; G. Fox

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With the holidays right around the corner, our thoughts often turn to Christmases gone by. For many of us in Connecticut, it reminds us of spending time at the iconic G. Fox and Company department store in Hartford.

It was a beautiful art deco family-owned store, one of the largest in the nation, and was at one time the heart of downtown Hartford. G. Fox and Company dates back to 1887.

Three generations of one family ran it until it was sold in the 1960’s. It was the third generation of the family, Beatrice Fox Auerbach, who left an everlasting mark on the store and the state. Her innovations and competitiveness set G. Fox apart.

At the height of the holiday season there were about 5,000 employees in the Main Street store. Though the store closed long ago, the Connecticut Historical Society has hundreds of artifacts which keeps memories alive.

“She was really progressive in terms of some of her labor policies, she hired African Americans very early on,” said Delia Griffin, a former G. Fox employee in the 1950s. Griffin was initially recruited to be a saleswoman on the main floor, and wound up working in the store for 25 years.

Lots of people have memories of the elevator operators.

“That was a job that a lot of the African American employees held,” Griffin said. “They were in their uniforms and they would operate that elevator. It wasn’t self-serve at all. You had to say what floor you wanted to go to.”

G. Fox was the center of so many families shopping universe across the state. It was such a treat to get all dressed up at Christmas time and spend the entire day inside the store.

Everyone remembers how magical the store was during the holidays. Right after Thanksgiving, the store would close for 24 hours, when all the decorations would go up, including an ever-changing Connecticut village made up of diffferent buildings from around the state. The village was outside on the canopy above the marquee.

It was part of Karen Binkhorst’s childhood.

“The Christmas decorations in the front and the windows were just spectacular at Christmastime,” Binkhorst said.

Beatrice Fox Auerbach was Jewish; but she loved everything about the holidays.

“The mezzanine level, a lot of people who went there as children remember the 11th floor, and the magical wonderland that was the toy section,” said former employee Ilene Frank. “You could dine there. There were different restaurants. You could go to the Connecticut Room, being a little bit fancier. People tell me how delicious the date bread was.”

Another former employee of G. Fox went on to become the first woman Mayor of Hartford. Mayor Ann Uccello recalled The Connecticut Room and Christmas.

It was elegant candle light, and at Christmas time it was always special. People would come from all the surrounding towns. They wanted to shop at Christmas time at Foxes, and then have your lunch or supper in the Connecticut Room.”

Uccello remembers going on reconnaissance missions to New York City and reporting back to Auerbach.

“I would periodically go into New York to scout the stores and see what they had and report back to her,” Uccello said. “God forbid the buyers if they didn’t have something that Bloomingdales was advertising and that we did not have. Why did we not have it, and were we going to get it, and when were we going to get it.”

At G. Fox you could buy jeans to wedding gowns and everything in-between, and the G. Fox brand was always front and center.

Beatrice Fox Auerbach ran the store with pride. She addressed workers by their first names, and stopped at nothing to be among the nation’s best. She also cared deeply about women and children’s issues. She shared that with a first lady of the United States, her friend, Eleanor Roosevelt. They corresponded often and yes, Mrs. Roosevelt did go to see Auerback Fox at the store.

Everyone has fond memories of G Fox. George Grider, of East Haddam, loved the place so much he bought the enormous G that had been atop the store.

“We bought it, and then the odyssey began; because we had to bring it over here and that cost more than we paid for it,” Grider said. “Then we had to figure out, rig it up so it wouldn’t get blown around. Then we had to rewire it because you can’t have a downtown light in a country setting. It’s a part of cultural and architectural history. I’m glad to have it. I’m really kind of proud of it.”

When the long standing independent department stores lost their luster, and people started shopping at malls, community was lost. Those who remember those times miss the days of going up and down the elevators and escalators, and having every purchase, gift wrapped. Gone, but not forgotten.

“It was the most beautiful store you ever saw,” Uccello said.

The store at its height was over a million square feet. If you couldn’t find it there, it probably didn’t exist.