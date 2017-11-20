Santa’s in town? You need an appointment this year

By Published: Updated:
Piper Foley, 4, daughter of New York Stock Exchange Senior Vice President Douglas Foley, meets Santa Claus from the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange before the opening bell Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — Santa Claus may be coming to town, but you’ll need a reservation to see him.

At Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street in New York, a chance to sit on Saint Nick’s lap is by appointment only this year, for the first time ever.

Starting Monday, eager families can go online to sign up for a time slot from 30 minutes to five days in advance. No walk-ins are allowed. Admission is free to Santaland Herald Square and runs from the day after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.

Macy’s says the new arrangement is intended to cut down on wait times and make it easier to see the man in the red suit.

“Santa’s a popular guy, so the wait times to meet him have been quite long in previous years, especially on our busiest days,” the company said.

Santaland is a 13,000-square-foot North Pole village complete with live elves and a train display, plus the world-famous Santa, immortalized in the film “Miracle on 34th Street.” The store opened in 1902.

The department store says families can cancel a reservation and make a new one at any time.

And they say don’t be too early or late for the time slot, and be sure to check in with an elf when arriving.

“Santa’s day is packed! To help keep him on schedule, please arrive within your time slot,” the company said.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s