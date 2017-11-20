See you later, alligator! Crocodile found on Florida beach

By Published:
File photo of a crocodile

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are keeping swimmers away from an area where a 6-foot (2-meter) crocodile came ashore.

The sight of a crocodile drew a large crowd of onlookers along Hollywood Beach on Monday morning.

Hollywood spokeswoman Joann Hussey tells new outlets it was first spotted near the pier in nearby Dania Beach as it drifted south in the Atlantic Ocean.

She says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will remove the crocodile. In the meantime, lifeguards are keeping people a safe distance from the creature.

Hollywood Beach is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s