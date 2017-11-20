Slick roads lead to several accidents around the state

By Published: Updated:
Danbury Fire Department

(WTNH)– Slick roads led to several accidents throughout the state during the Monday morning commute.

I-91 was closed in Cromwell between exits 20-21 due to several crashes. However, there were no injures reported.

The highway has since been reopened but State Police urge drivers to reduce speed and use caution in the area.

Also on I-91, a jack-knifed tractor trailer blocked the highway on the southbound side near exit 29 in Hartford.

In Danbury, there was a tractor trailer rollover on I-84 westbound at exit 3. The Danbury Fire Department says the driver had to be extricated and taken to Danbury Hospital for injuries.

The right lane has since reopened to traffic but delays should be expected in the area.

Additionally on I-84 westbound, there were heavy delays in Southington after a crash near exits 32 and 33.

Below are more crashes that were reported throughout the morning.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s