Slick roads lead to several accidents around the state

(WTNH)– Slick roads led to several accidents throughout the state during the Monday morning commute.

Accidents popping up…may be a few icy patches inland this morning! BE CAREFUL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @WTNH #WTNHweather — Gil Simmons (@gilsimmons) November 20, 2017

It’s been a busy morning we are watching A LOT of accidents around the state due to black ice! PLEASE BE CAREFUL! — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) November 20, 2017

I-91 was closed in Cromwell between exits 20-21 due to several crashes. However, there were no injures reported.

#Crash in Cromwell on 91 NB near Exits 20 and 21 pic.twitter.com/8XZtICrqox — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) November 20, 2017

The highway has since been reopened but State Police urge drivers to reduce speed and use caution in the area.

#CTtraffic: I91 nb between x20-21 Cromwell open following several no-injury crashes. Reduce speed and use caution. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 20, 2017

Also on I-91, a jack-knifed tractor trailer blocked the highway on the southbound side near exit 29 in Hartford.

Jackknifed TT on 91 SB near Exit 29 in Hartford pic.twitter.com/kb1b2dpcIW — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) November 20, 2017

In Danbury, there was a tractor trailer rollover on I-84 westbound at exit 3. The Danbury Fire Department says the driver had to be extricated and taken to Danbury Hospital for injuries.

#CTtraffic #Danbury I-84 west bound at exit 3. Units operating a tractor trailer roll over. Occupant extricated and transported to @DanburyHospital. One lane open extensive delays. pic.twitter.com/xrbOhrVC12 — Danbury Fire Dept (@DanburyFireDept) November 20, 2017

The right lane has since reopened to traffic but delays should be expected in the area.

#UPDATE #CTtraffic #Danbury I-84 by exit 2. Extensive delays due to an earlier tractor trailer rollover. Right lane only open for traffic. pic.twitter.com/dKhUIJ3sDw — Danbury Fire Dept (@DanburyFireDept) November 20, 2017

#CTtraffic: I84 wb x3-x2 Danbury left and centers lanes closed for minor injury TT rollover with extrication. DEEP & FD on scene. pic.twitter.com/q5yswmVWCR — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 20, 2017

Additionally on I-84 westbound, there were heavy delays in Southington after a crash near exits 32 and 33.

Crash in Southington on 84 WB near Exits 32/33. HEAVY DELAYS pic.twitter.com/sQ8MC0nL7L — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) November 20, 2017

Below are more crashes that were reported throughout the morning.

#Crash in Wallingford on Route 15 NB near Exit 65 — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) November 20, 2017

#crash Route 9 SB on the Cromwell Middletown line — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) November 20, 2017

Rollover #Crash in Moodus has closed part of Route 149 between Andrews Rd and Falls Bashan Rd pic.twitter.com/dxInU6RD0y — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) November 20, 2017

#Crash in Plainville on 84 WB near Exit 33 — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) November 20, 2017

#Crash in Torrington on Route 8 NB near Exits 45 and 46. pic.twitter.com/cxMwdQUPOv — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) November 20, 2017

#crash in Shelton on Route 8 NB between Exits 12 and 13 pic.twitter.com/zjExyqDu3E — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) November 20, 2017