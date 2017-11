Related Coverage Today’s CT Forecast

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WTNH) — Syracuse is set to have a snowy Thanksgiving this year.

The city saw its first big storm of the season on Monday.

As you can imagine, the snow made for a tough morning commute. Some areas got around seven inches.

This was caused by what is known as the lake effect, which, by the way, Connecticut experiences as well.

This is why some areas of Connecticut saw snow on Monday morning as well.