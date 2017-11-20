Stamford firefighters remove girl’s fingers from picnic table

By Published:
A photo shows the picnic table after fire crews were able to free the student's fingers. (Photo Courtesy: Stamford Fire Department)

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Stamford helped a young girl out of a tough situation on Monday.

Officials say just after 2 p.m., firefighters along with police and EMS responded to the Hart School for a report of an 8-year-old student with her fingers stuck in a picnic table on the playground.

Firefighters were able to use oil to release one of the fingers, however, another finger remained stuck. Crews then used tools to carefully cut the metal away from the finger and free it without further injury.

The girl was treated on the scene after her fingers were released. She is expected to be okay.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s