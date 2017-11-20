Stamford firefighters remove girl’s fingers from picnic table

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Stamford helped a young girl out of a tough situation on Monday.

Officials say just after 2 p.m., firefighters along with police and EMS responded to the Hart School for a report of an 8-year-old student with her fingers stuck in a picnic table on the playground.

Firefighters were able to use oil to release one of the fingers, however, another finger remained stuck. Crews then used tools to carefully cut the metal away from the finger and free it without further injury.

The girl was treated on the scene after her fingers were released. She is expected to be okay.