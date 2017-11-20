Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Joe Furey Visits MLK School in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —  The students of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. school had questions that we’re out-of-this-world on Friday.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Joe Furey spoke with the second and third graders about weather and many took the conversation beyond the Earth’s atmosphere. The students learned about how the moon can affect the tides and what the difference between a solar and lunar eclipse is. Some weather instrumentation on the Executive Auto Group Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Lab was also a treat to see and the kids loved their new News 8 sunglasses.

