Stretch Your Dollar: Healthy & inexpensive holiday party snacks

(WTNH)– We’re coming up on that time of year for all of those great holiday parties. They can be expensive if you’re hosting and pack on a few pounds if you’re a guest.

We are stretching your dollar with some holiday snacks you can bring for the host that is creative and won’t break the bank!

You’re going to be spending enough money checking off the wish list this holiday season so it’s time to find ways to save when it comes to the parties. Health coach and blogger April Godfrey showed us three easy appetizers that cost less than $10 to put together! Starting with a healthy and festive snack mix.

“Not only is it beautiful and delicious, but it’s really great to put in little snack bags, like if you’re doing a little party favor you can do that,” said Godfrey.

You can keep it simple by roasting chickpeas, olive oil and sea salt. Or you can roast almonds with it, add cranberries and some form of chocolate. Or you can bring a sweet treat that’s simple and healthier than most.

“Inside they’ve got oats and peanut butter, a little bit of maple syrup, little ground vanilla bean and dates. So they’re naturally sweetened,” said Godfrey.

Leave it as is or dunk it in dark chocolate.

And the third, Godfrey came up with a creative appetizer that only requires 3 ingredients. Starting with a bell pepper – cut up.

“You fill it with goat cheese and top it with pesto. Slow roast for 45 minutes at a 250 oven. That’s it,” said Godfrey.

Three healthy ideas to save you time and money when hosting or attending a gathering this holiday season.