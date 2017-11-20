Woodstock man dies after crashing into tree on Route 171

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH)– A 29-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree on Route 171 in Woodstock, early Saturday morning.

State Police say just before 1 a.m., Evan Oshaughnessy, of Woodstock, was traveling west on Route 171 in a Dodge Dakota, when he drove off the roadway near County Road. He then struck a tree and his car subsequently caught fire.

Oshaughnessy was pronounced dead on scene.

The accident remains under investigation at this time. Police ask anyone with information to call troopers at 860-779-4900.