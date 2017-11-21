7 hospitalized after SUV collides with school bus

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Six students and a school bus driver have been hospitalized after the bus collided with a vehicle in Connecticut.

Police say the crash happened around 8 a.m. in Bristol when the driver of an SUV went through a stop sign. Police Lt. Richard Guerrera tells The Bristol Press the crash was at low speeds, and there was minor damage to the school bus.

Those hospitalized reported minor injuries. Police say a total of 64 students were on board.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV has been charged with failure to obey a stop sign and driving too fast for conditions.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

