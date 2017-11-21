8 tips before hitting the road for Thanksgiving

(WTNH) — Thanksgiving is the day when people hit the road in the United States to go to their loved ones’ houses, but there is nothing more frustrating than your car not making it all the way there.

Here are eight tips to make sure you get to your destination.

Tip number one: If your car is filled with clutter, clean it up. Junk like this becomes a safety hazard if you have to hit the brakes hard.

Now most cars will not automatically tell you when you do or don’t have wiper fluid, so before you hit the road just check the level and make sure you’re good to go.

If your tire pressure monitor light is on, you have low tire pressure. Even if the light isn’t on or if you have an older car, it’s smart to check each tire for the appropriate pressure. The info can be found in your owner’s manual, or in the door jam of your driver’s or passenger’s side.

Now, we are expecting some rain during this extended holiday weekend so check your wiper blades and make sure that they’re good to go. Run your hand down the end to make sure there is no debris on the blades. If there is any cracking, they need to be replaced.

Thanksgiving traffic can be terrible, so make sure before you head out on that long trip you’ve got your car all gassed up with a full tank. Also, if you can’t remember the last time you got an oil change, it’s probably time to do so before you hit the road.

And once you get into your car, check to make sure your insurance card is in there. And make sure it’s up to date too!

Finally, but most importantly, if you are going to be the one who is going to be getting behind the wheel, make sure you get a good night sleep the night before. Statistics show that tired driving is actually as dangerous as drunk driving. Happy Thanksgiving!

