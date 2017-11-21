Airport travelers urged to arrive early

WTNH.com staff Published:
Big Stock Photo

(WTNH) — If you are one of the nearly four million people flying during Thanksgiving week, you should get to the airport early.

The airport is going to be busier than in years past.

Related Content: Heavy traffic expected as Thanksgiving travel begins

That’s because tickets are the cheapest they’ve been in the past four years.

Plan to get to the airport roughly two hours before your flight.

Related Content: Thanksgiving travel predicted to be worst in a decade

Finally, if you need to park, give yourself even more time.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s