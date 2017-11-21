Annual ‘Trouble in Toyland’ report released Tuesday

Related Coverage Consumer group releases list of most dangerous toys of 2017

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Public Interest Research Group, also known as PIRG, released their annual “Trouble in Toyland” report Tuesday, ahead of holiday weekend shopping.

The report includes recalled toys that researchers found were still available for sale online, and cautions consumers to watch out for recalled toys that may still be in homes.

Some of those toys include:

Peg Perego’s 850 Polaris Sportsman Ride-On Vehicle Lexibook Baby Bath seats and chairs Orbit Self-Balancing Scooters / Hoverboards Bump ‘N Go Walking Egg Laying Chicken with light, sound, and music Joyrider Three-Wheeled Scooters 2nd Generation Boosted Dual+ electric skateboards with lithium ion battery packs RH Baby & Child Vintage Race Car Mobiles Pulse Safe Start Transform Electric Scooters

The U.S. Toy Association issued the following statement in response to the 2017 report:

Many of the items named in U.S. PIRG’s supposed “Trouble in Toyland” report were previously recalled due to ongoing regulatory vigilance, and are no longer offered for sale. In typical fashion, PIRG has resorted to simply listing recalled toys because they couldn’t find safety violations among the toys that are on the market. As a result, the group is needlessly frightening parents and caregivers during what is supposed to be a joyful time of year. Recalls are very rare – typically, only 0.003 percent of the three billion toys sold each year in the U.S. are recalled. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), toy recalls have declined dramatically in recent years. The CPSC consistently lists toys among the safest consumer product categories found in the home. It is concerning that several of the items in PIRG’s report are NOT toys (hoverboards, dishes, balloons, etc.) The inclusion of these products in a supposed “toy” safety report undermines the toy industry’s deep and ongoing commitment to ensuring that toys are safe.

According to the U.S. PIRG, their annual “Trouble in Toyland” report has led to over 150 recalls and other regulatory actions over the past 30 years.