Can’t get the sleep you need? Technology could be the culprit

(WBRE) – One problem comes up all too often, sleep experts say.

“Are you all ready for tonight’s study? Yes, I am. By the end of this evening we should know everything that’s going on to give you a good night’s sleep.”

Dr. Michael Marino is the Medical Director for Sleep Medicine at Geisinger.

He works with patients in a sleep lab to get a more restful sleep.

“Technology has been very detrimental to people getting a good night sleep.”

It all starts with the television. Some say they just need it in the background to fall asleep.

But Dr. Marino calls that “fools gold.”

“If you fall asleep with the television on, that background noise is still going to be coming into your brain. Now if someone says, ‘I can’t fall asleep without the television,’ a sleep timer is going to be imperative.”

That way you can use the TV to get to sleep, but it won’t disrupt your sleep. There’s also more productive noise to help you relax.

“Having a fan on, an air conditioner, even a white noise machine or a babbling brook, rain drops, that’s going to help.”

That’s because those sounds drown out background noise that might otherwise prevent you from falling asleep. It could even help provide constant sound in a room that’s just too quiet. Then there’s your cell phone.

“Over the course of the night, they might get texted by friends. They might get updates if something else is going on. When we’re sleeping with essentially one eye open with it, it will inhibit your ability to get into deeper sleep.”

DR. Marino says the brain is so smart, that while we’re sleeping, it can incorporate things we hear on TV or phones into our dreams.

So here are three immediate steps you can take to solve some of these problems tonight.

First, there are free apps which will produce white noise or those soothing background sounds — set them to a timer on your cell phone and hopefully that gets you to sleep.

Second – most phones have a “Do Not Disturb” function. Use it to stay asleep.

You can also enable night shift or the blue light filter on your phone.