Central Connecticut State’s Pete Rossomando named finalist for prestigious award

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–Central Connecticut State head football coach Pete Rossomando is up for one of FCS college football’s most distinguished awards. Rossomando is a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, which is given out annually to the FCS Coach of the Year.

The Blue Devils will play in their first-ever FCS playoff game on Saturday at New Hampshire.

In his fourth season at Central, Rossomando guided the program to its fifth Northeast Conference crown and first berth in the FCS playoffs.

The Blue Devils have an eight-game win streak heading into the postseason, their longest win streat since 1954-55 and the first time the Blue Devils have won eight in a row in a single season in program history.

Rossomando’s squad went 6-0 in conference play, marking the first unbeaten league mark in program history and the first school since Albany in 2008 to go undefeated in league play.

