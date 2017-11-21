City receives $2 million grant to restore vacant hospital

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut city has received a $2 million grant to clean up an abandoned hospital in order to redevelop the property into senior housing.

Meriden Economic Development Director Juliet Burdelski says the commitment by the state will allow them to get the project started. The Record-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2hGDxqZ) the hospital has been vacant since the 1990s and has continued to degrade since then, despite efforts at remediation.

Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy’s office said Monday a total of $13.6 million in state funds would go to 14 municipalities in order to revitalize blighted properties.

Burdelski says developer Diversified Financial Resources will have 18 months to secure private financing for redevelopment, per an agreement with the city.

