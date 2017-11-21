Connecticut Christmas tree farms open for business

(WTNH) — As the holidays quickly approach, a number of Connecticut-grown Christmas tree farms will be opening for business this week.

According to the Connecticut Department of Agriculture, many of the state’s approximately 500 Christmas tree growers will open up Thanksgiving week.

The department says nearly 4,000 acres of Connecticut farmland are planed with Christmas trees. That’s the 13th largest acreage in the United States.

The department also says the Christmas tree industry contributes about $10 million in annual economic activity.

“Locally grown trees are truly a green way to celebrate the holiday season, benefiting the local economy and protecting the environment at the same time,”said Christopher Martin, Connecticut’s State Forester with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. “By purchasing locally-grown Christmas trees and holiday greens, Connecticut residents can have direct influence on keeping forests as forests and farms as farms.”

Residents can look up tree farms in their area by visiting www.ctgrown.gov/trees.

Customers are urged to call ahead to a farm to make sure it is open.