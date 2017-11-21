Cruisin’ Connecticut – Holiday Shopping: The Shoppes at Farmington Valley

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) – We are Cruisin’ Connecticut for your holiday shopping to Canton, CT – home of The Shoppes at Farmington Valley.

You can experience over 40 unique shoppes and eateries, filled with gifts for your friends and family.

Many stores will feature Black Friday specials. We stopped in J. Jill, Sephora and the Cinder + Salt pop up shop.

Check out The Shoppes hours of operation:

November 25–December 3

Monday–Saturday: 10am–9pm

Sunday: 10am–6pm

December 4-December 16

Monday–Saturday: 9:30am–9pm

Sunday: 10am–6pm

Sunday, December 17

10am–8pm

December 18–December 23

Monday–Sunday: 9:30am–9:30pm

Sunday, December 24

9am–5pm

Learn more about The Shoppes at Farmington Valley, and visit in person: 110 Albany Turnpike, Canton, CT 06019

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer