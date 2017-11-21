Cruisin’ Connecticut – Holiday Shopping: The Shoppes at Farmington Valley

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) – We are Cruisin’ Connecticut for your holiday shopping to Canton, CT – home of The Shoppes at Farmington Valley.
You can experience over 40 unique shoppes and eateries, filled with gifts for your friends and family.
Many stores will feature Black Friday specials. We stopped in J. Jill, Sephora and the Cinder + Salt pop up shop.
Check out The Shoppes hours of operation:
November 25–December 3
Monday–Saturday: 10am–9pm
Sunday: 10am–6pm
December 4-December 16
Monday–Saturday: 9:30am–9pm
Sunday: 10am–6pm
Sunday, December 17
10am–8pm
December 18–December 23
Monday–Sunday: 9:30am–9:30pm
Sunday, December 24
9am–5pm
Learn more about The Shoppes at Farmington Valley, and visit in person: 110 Albany Turnpike, Canton, CT 06019
