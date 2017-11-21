Cruisin’ Connecticut – Holiday Shopping: The Shoppes at Farmington Valley

By Published:
the shoppes at farmington valley holiday shopping ct

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) – We are Cruisin’ Connecticut for your holiday shopping to Canton, CT – home of The Shoppes at Farmington Valley.

You can experience over 40 unique shoppes and eateries, filled with gifts for your friends and family.

Many stores will feature Black Friday specials. We stopped in J. Jill, Sephora and the Cinder + Salt pop up shop.

Check out The Shoppes hours of operation:

November 25–December 3
Monday–Saturday: 10am–9pm
Sunday: 10am–6pm

December 4-December 16
Monday–Saturday: 9:30am–9pm
Sunday: 10am–6pm

Sunday, December 17
10am–8pm

December 18–December 23
Monday–Sunday: 9:30am–9:30pm

Sunday, December 24
9am–5pm

Learn more about The Shoppes at Farmington Valley, and visit in person: 110 Albany Turnpike, Canton, CT 06019

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: FacebookTwitterInstagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s