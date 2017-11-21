CT Real Estate Agents: GOP tax cut plans will impact home values

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Real Estate Agents say the Republican tax cut plans will have a devastating impact on home values in Connecticut.

Democrats say the Republican tax cut plans will actually result in federal tax increases for many middle class residents in Connecticut. The loss or limiting of the deduction for local Property Taxes is especially burdensome for Connecticut as well as other northeastern states where Property Taxes are high.

CT Real Estate Agents say Republican tax cut plans will have devastating impact on home values because of loss or limiting of deduction for local Property Taxes — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) November 21, 2017

Even with the doubling of the standard deduction many Connecticut tax payers lose out.