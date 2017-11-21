CT Real Estate Agents: GOP tax cut plans will impact home values

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Real Estate Agents say the Republican tax cut plans will have a devastating impact on home values in Connecticut.

Democrats say the Republican tax cut plans will actually result in federal tax increases for many middle class residents in Connecticut. The loss or limiting of the deduction for local Property Taxes is especially burdensome for Connecticut as well as other northeastern states where Property Taxes are high.

Even with the doubling of the standard deduction many Connecticut tax payers lose out.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s