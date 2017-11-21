David Cassidy, ‘Partridge Family’ star, dies at 67

(ABC News) — “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy has died, his publicist announced Tuesday night.

He was 67.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” the former teen idol’s publicist said in a statement. “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”