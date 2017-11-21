DMV announces plan for new license service center in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The DMV has plans to make it easier for you to renew your driver’s license and ID cards.

West Haven officials say with this new license service center, they will be able to process 1,500 claims a week, which they hope can provide some relief to drivers frustrated with long lines and wait times.

The DMV and city of West Haven are teaming up to open the center. It’s all part of an effort to replace the eight closed AAA offices in New Haven and Fairfield counties.

DMV announcing plan for New Haven and Fairfield County motorists to get license renewals in the absence of AAA in that area — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) November 21, 2017

Next year residents will be able to come to City Hall to renew their licenses and IDs. The service center will be ran by the Chamber Of Commerce.

Mayor O’Brien hopes the extra foot traffic will bring some business to the area

Officials says they expect the center to open two days a week starting in February.