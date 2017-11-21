East Windsor man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for heroin trafficking

Related Coverage 16 charged with drug offenses in Hartford after street gang investigation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Windsor man will be spending the next 63 months in prison for trafficking heroin.

Officials say 41-year-old Jhovany Valdes was sentenced on Tuesday in a New Haven court. Following his imprisonment, Valdes will have four years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, police were investigating criminal activity by members and associates of the Orange Street Killas (OSK). The investigation came following an Oct. 2015 homicide on Cherry Street.

During the investigation, officials discovered Valdes allegedly supplied an OSK member with thousands of bags of heroin for further distribution.

Valdes was arrested on Feb. 10, 2017. A search of his residence revealed approximately 155 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl which was packaged in nearly 2,000 bags. Officials also say they found numerous items used to process and package heroin.

Sixteen individuals have been charged as a result of this investigation.