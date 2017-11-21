Family anguished Thanksgiving Day killer still free one year later

NEW HAVE, Conn. (WTNH) — Thanksgiving Day won’t mean the same to former New Haven alderwoman Angela Russell and her mom, Helen Moore. That’s because this Thanksgiving marks exactly one year since the family had to identify the body of their loved one, Dyrail Reddick, 30, after he was shot to death.

“It’s been really rough,” said Russell, who was paternal Reddick’s aunt. “Thanksgiving what? Everything just came to a screeching halt.”

Before his life was snuffed out, Russell was first in everything. “He was the first son. He was the first grandson. He the first nephew on both sides,” Russell explained.

Moore, his paternal grandmother, smiled as Russell checked off the list of firsts for the father of two. Yet, their fond memories of Reddick are constantly interrupted by knowing his killer still loose to kill again.

“I would just like to know why,” Moore asked. It’s a question with answers in short supply.

News 8’s Mario Boone called New Haven police to ask some tough questions about the case yet, detectives said they cannot comment on a motive. They also wouldn’t explain why no arrests have been made, saying divulging any details could harm the investigation. But they do tell us there is significant progress in the case.

That’s hardly closure for Reddick’s family members, who are reminded everyday of their loss, and struggling to pick up the pieces. “My question is, when is enough, enough,” Russell finished. They hope breaking their silence one year after the killing will spark witnesses to come forward with information to help police make an arrest.

To leave anonymous tips in this case call New Have Police Tip Line at 203.755.1234.