Foodshare to provide Thanksgiving meals to all families that requested one

(WTNH) — Foodshare will be a big help to local families this Thanksgiving.

Foodshare announced on Tuesday that every family that has requested a meal this Thanksgiving will be helped.

The “A Turkey and Thirty” campaign kicked off last week, collecting 15,334 turkeys for families this holiday.

You can still help Foodshare fight hunger year-round. Every $30 donation provides 75 meals for families in the Greater Hartford area.

