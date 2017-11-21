Foran football’s Jeff Bevino coaching last Thanksgiving game after 43 years

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Foran football’s Thanksgiving Day rivalry game has more riding on it this year. It’s the final game for Lions head coach Jeff Bevino, who’s been on the sidelines for 43 years.

Bevino has spent time at Milford Academy and Notre Dame of Fairfield before Foran. He also coached softball. The coach says he’s ready to spend more time at home, but walking away from coaching is bittersweet.

“I’m sad, I really am sad. I’m going to miss the kids,” Bevino said. “I’ve always been passionate about them, and I love being out here with them, that’s what kept me going 43 years just those kids.

“In 43 years, I’ve had guys go on to be doctors and lawyers, to me that’s most special, you can’t win every game, no one’s going to win every game. Success is what these kids are getting out of us.”

Foran plays Jonathan Law on Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m.

