Former University of Hartford student to be arraigned amid protests

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– In just a few hours, protesters will be outside of the Hartford courthouse, as a former University of Hartford student will face the judge.

The NAACP is calling this “Pack the Court: Justice For Jazzy.” This as the teen is accused of doing some really disgusting things to her former roommate Chennel Jazzy Rowe.

The @NAACPCT is asking folks to #PACKTHECOURT as Brianna Brochu is set to face the judge. She’s accused of doing some disgusting things to her former college roommate. More on @WTNH at 6:30. pic.twitter.com/upIYIWJpgo — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) November 21, 2017

All of this came to light about a month ago from some social media posts.

Related: Ex-student to face judge in body fluids contamination case

Right now 18-year-old Brianna Brochu is charged with breach of peace and criminal mischief. But there’s been a pig push from civil rights advocates for her to be charged with a hate crime. Prosecutors are still deciding if they will.

Brochu who is white is accused of doing numerous things to Rowe who is black. Police say Brochu wrote on her Instagram account that she smeared bodily fluids on Rowe’s backpack. And in her words put Rowe’s toothbrush “where the sun don’t shine.” Also, she referred to Rowe as Jamaican Barbie.

Related Content: Rallies held as University of Hartford bullying case enters court

Rowe says she got sick from all of this. All of this happened while the two were roommates at the University of Hartford.

Related Content: Hate crime charge sought against white college roommate

Now, the NAACP has organized around Rowe. They’ve been holding Justice For Jazzy rallies and they’re hoping to show their presence and pack the court at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning before Brochu’s arraignment.