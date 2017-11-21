Former University of Hartford student to be arraigned amid protests

Brianna Brochu (West Hartford Police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– In just a few hours, protesters will be outside of the Hartford courthouse, as a former University of Hartford student will face the judge.

The NAACP is calling this “Pack the Court: Justice For Jazzy.” This as the teen is accused of doing some really disgusting things to her former roommate Chennel Jazzy Rowe.

All of this came to light about a month ago from some social media posts.

Right now 18-year-old Brianna Brochu is charged with breach of peace and criminal mischief. But there’s been a pig push from civil rights advocates for her to be charged with a hate crime. Prosecutors are still deciding if they will.

Brochu who is white is accused of doing numerous things to Rowe who is black. Police say Brochu wrote on her Instagram account that she smeared bodily fluids on Rowe’s backpack. And in her words put Rowe’s toothbrush “where the sun don’t shine.” Also, she referred to Rowe as Jamaican Barbie.

Rowe says she got sick from all of this. All of this happened while the two were roommates at the University of Hartford.

Now, the NAACP has organized around Rowe. They’ve been holding Justice For Jazzy rallies and they’re hoping to show their presence and pack the court at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning before Brochu’s arraignment.

