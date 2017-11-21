Free Thanksgiving feasts for those in need

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–At the Community Dining Room in Branford, the freezers are stocked and the pantry is loaded. They are ready for one of the busiest days of the year.

“For a Thanksgiving holiday you have to serve all of the Thanksgiving foods. So, we’re gonna have a bunch of turkeys cooking, we’re going to do cranberry sauce, we’re going to do pumpkin pie,” said Judith Baron, Executive Director of the Community Dining Room.

Related Content: Thank you for helping donate to the Forecast to End Hunger Food Drive

Baron says they’ll fee more than 80 people in house and deliver another 60 plus meals to people who can’t leave their homes.

“A lot of people say a community dining room in Branford? There’s hunger issues in the shoreline community? And it’s real. It’s everywhere. Even in Branford, East Haven to Old Saybrook like we’re serving. It’s out our way,” said Baron.

Related Content: Foodshare to provide Thanksgiving meals to all families that requested one

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation a Thanksgiving dinner for ten people will cost $49.12 this year. For families that struggle to keep food on the table there are dozens of locations all across the state that people can go to for a free and festive meal.

A list of locations can be found on 211CT.org.

Christopher Martin’s in New Haven has been opening their doors to the public on Thanksgiving for more than 30 years. They expect to feed about 500 people in a four hour period.

“The people who come, that’s what makes it such a great day. Everybody is just in good spirits and very thankful that we can help them out for the day,” said Brian Virtue, co-owner of Christopher Martin’s.