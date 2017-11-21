Hartford Police investigate after a stab victim was found wandering

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after a stabbing victim was found wandering.

According to Hartford Police, at approximately 2:01 a.m., a man was stabbed in the leg on Capitol Avenue near Oak Street Tuesday morning.

The 38 year-old victim was taken to the Hartford Hospital and is in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Capitol Avenue was temporarily closed while Police investigated but is now open to all traffic.

