Heavy traffic expected as Thanksgiving travel begins

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Thanksgiving is just two days away, so if you’re doing some traveling, it might be a good idea to get a jump on those crowds. With more than 51 million people going somewhere for the holiday, you can expect company.

News 8 spoke to the AAA and they are warning everyone, not just people heading to grandma’s house, that going anywhere for the next week could be tough.

For the airports, the rush actually began this past weekend. It will get a lot worse Wednesday and again next Sunday. Experts say try packing light so you don’t have to check a bag, and get there early.

If you are traveling by train, you will not be alone. Amtrak says three quarters of a million people will ride its trains this week alone, and Metro North is putting on extra trains Wednesday to help get everyone out of New York.

The AAA says 51 million people will be traveling this week, and as you can probably guess, the vast majority are going to be doing so in a car.

“Of the overall numbers, about 89% of the folks who are going to travel are going to drive, and the expectation is early Tuesday you’re going to see a lot of people on the roads,” said Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast.

Yes, you heard that right. The Thanksgiving getaway starts Tuesday morning. So for all the folks working today and Wednesday, commuting to and from work could be tough, and that’s before you even try to go see your family.

The traffic app Waze studied data from the last couple years and predicts the worst traffic today will be from 4-6 this afternoon.

Wednesday, it’s from 3-5 p.m. On Thanksgiving itself, the worst traffic is from noon until 2. Commuters will actually have to deal with extra holiday traffic all the way through next Monday and Tuesday as people come home from the holiday.

AAA warning that traffic in major metropolitan areas like New York City could see three times the normal rush hour traffic tomorrow afternoon.