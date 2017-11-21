How to avoid germs while flying this holiday season

Related Coverage Food Habits to Break to Prevent the Spread of Germs

(WTNH)–Over 28 million people are expected to get on an airplane this Thanksgiving holiday, and if you’re one of those travelers, there are some steps you can take to avoid germs, so you won’t spend your holiday sick.

Ways you can avoid germs while traveling include not drinking coffee or tea on an airplane, as water tanks aren’t always clean. You should also sanitize your hands after leaving an airplane bathroom, and remember to wash your hands after getting off of an escalator or using an ATM.

