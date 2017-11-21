Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold win ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 25

(ABC News) — The 25th season of ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ began with 13 couples vying for a title.

On Monday night, those couples dwindled down to just three.

After an entertaining two-night season finale to cap off a mesmerizing season, Tuesday night had produced a winner.

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold took home the top honor, beating out Lindsey Stirling, Frankie Muniz, and other worth opponents along the way.

ABC’s Danya Bacchus has a look inside tonight’s big finale.

