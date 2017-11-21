Judge upholds results of East Haven mayoral election

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A judge has upheld the results of the East Haven mayoral election between incumbent Mayor Joseph Maturo Jr. and Democratic challenger Salvatore Maltese.

The court ruled in favor of Maturo Jr., saying, “…Maltese has failed to carry his burden of establishing that there were substantial errors in the rulings of an election official or substantial discrepancies or mistakes that would affect the results of the November 7, 2017, Mayoral election…”

Related Content: Court Challenge to East Haven Mayoral Results Concludes

Maltese lost to the incumbent mayor by 106 votes when all ballots were counted on Election Night.

Related Content: 2017 Connecticut Municipal Election Results

Mayor Maturo Jr. released a statement following the ruling, which reads:

While I am certainly glad the Town prevailed in the frivolous lawsuit brought by Mr. Maltese, I am saddened and angered by the costs he forced the Town to incur and the angst he caused both the residents and the officials he named in the complaint. It speaks volumes about the complaint and about him personally that he brought this action and did not even have the decency or courage to appear in the court room for the entire second day of the hearing. It is unfortunate that someone can make such outlandish allegations without any documentation, fail to prove any of those allegations, and then leave the Town and the taxpayers on the hook for the bill. This suit and the reckless allegations alleged in it have done permanent damage to the civic fiber of our community. Mr. Maltese owes the residents and the taxpayers an apology for his selfish, reckless, and costly actions. Now with this circus behind us, my team and I look forward to getting back to working to keep our community a safe, affordable, beautiful place to live, work, and raise a family.”