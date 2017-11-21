Jury finds man guilty of assault in handsaw attack

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man accused of nearly severing the hand of his ex-girlfriend’s lover with a handsaw has been found guilty.

The (Stamford) Advocate reports a jury found Cesar Olivero guilty of first-degree assault Monday, but they were unable to reach a verdict on the man’s burglary and home invasion charges.

Police say Olivero attacked the New York City businessman at his ex-girlfriend’s Stamford apartment in June 2015. Doctors say the man’s left hand was close to being severed after it was hacked about 15 times with the saw.

Olivero’s attorney says his client is disappointed with the verdict, but they are pleased there was no decision on the burglary and home invasion charges.

The prosecutor was unable to be reached Monday.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.