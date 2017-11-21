Largest reward in Tampa police history offered to help catch serial killer

An FBI unit dressed in military uniforms joins the investigation on a fatal shooting in the Seminole Heights neighborhood in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Police and federal agents with rifles checked car trunks, banged on doors and gathered forensic evidence in the neighborhood Tuesday as they hunted for the killer believed responsible for gunning down several people for no apparent reason in just over a month. (Octavio Jones/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is considered the largest reward in the history of the Tampa Police Department. The amount being offered to anyone who turns in the Seminole Heights killer has grown to $110,000.

Chief Brian Dugan describes this holiday week as “intense.”

In fact, he told WFLA he’s worried there will be a fifth victim.

“There’s no doubt. I think about it all the time. I have the four families constantly on my mind. The anxiety of, is there going to be a fifth? It’ll keep you awake at night,” he said.

As TPD works around the clock alongside law enforcement from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, FDLE, FBI and ATF, the search is in high gear, an all-out manhunt for this killer on the streets of Seminole Heights.

And he’s walking among us.

Investigators believe the killer lives in the neighborhood and that, most likely, they have spoken with him before.

“We are everywhere out there. There’s a good probability that we’ve talked to this person,” said Chief Dugan.

The anxiety is constant.

“When the phone rings, the first thing I think is, ‘we got him!’ The second thing, ‘is there another victim,’” said Chief Dugan.

Police continue to saturate the streets, patrolling nonstop, going door to door. They are anxious to make an arrest, hoping to bring justice to the families of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn told us, “I think this person lives in the Seminole Heights area. So, the likelihood of us having been in contact with him is pretty good. But he clearly knows the alleys, the nooks and crannies. He will make a mistake at one point.”

