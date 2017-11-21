Malloy signs 1 budget fix and then asks for another

By Published:
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (WTNH / Joe Sferazza)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed a budget fix into law, but says he still has problems with the two-year bipartisan agreement reached by lawmakers without him.

The Democrat on Tuesday requested the General Assembly “take action to correct a significant flaw” when lawmakers next convene.

Related Content: Renters rebate checks face additional delay

Malloy says it’s inappropriate for the Children’s Health Initiative to be financed by an assessment on the state’s insurance industry. The $2.9 million initiative funds various services, from child sexual abuse programs to lead poisoning prevention.

It’s unclear whether the legislature will meet again before the next regular session opens in February.

Related Content: Real estate agents say GOP tax cut plan bad news for Connecticut home ownership

Democratic Senate President Martin Looney says he’s unsure if a special session is necessary, despite demands by House Republican Leader Themis Klarides to restore cuts Malloy made to municipal aid.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s